Calhoun isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Calhoun drew two walks while also logging one hit over four plate appearances in Game 1 of the doubleheader. However, Jon Jay will serve as the right fielder for the second game.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Goes yard again•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Smacks pair of homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Stays hot in Anaheim•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Clobbers former team•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Delivers winning run•