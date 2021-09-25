Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday.
Calhoun got Arizona on the board in the second inning with a solo shot to right off Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin. The outfielder now has hits in four consecutive games, all of them of the extra-base variety, and has showed well following a month-long absence.
