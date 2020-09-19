Calhoun went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Calhoun tagged a fourth-inning offering from Zack Greinke over the right-field wall to give the Diamondbacks their first lead of the game with a three-run blast. In the eighth, Calhoun sent another ball to a similar area for an insurance run on a solo shot. The 32-year-old outfielder is getting great power recently, with six homers and a pair of doubles in his last eight games. He's added 14 RBI and nine runs scored in that span.