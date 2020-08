Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, one RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Calhoun went yard to lead off the second inning, taking Frankie Montas deep for his seventh home run of the season. He now has five homers in his last eight starts, tallying 11 hits in 35 at-bats, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. For the season, Calhoun has maintained a .238/.326/.548 line to go along 15 runs scored and 18 RBI.