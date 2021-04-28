Calhoun exited Tuesday's game against the Padres with an apparent left hamstring injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 33-year-old went 1-for-3 and was removed after suffering the injury on a successful steal of third base during the sixth inning. Calhoun should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
