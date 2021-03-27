Calhoun (knee) took live at-bats in a simulated environment Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was the first time Calhoun has executed this activity since undergoing knee surgery earlier in March. The next test for the knee will be running. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said running will be the final test, but that the outfielder is not at the point. He's expected to start the season on the injured list.
