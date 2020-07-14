Calhoun (undisclosed) rejoined the Diamondbacks on Monday and took part in the team's intrasquad game, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun's arrival to summer camp was delayed after he was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he cleared all protocols and joined the club last Friday. He was then absent from Sunday's workout, but the fact that he was back at work a day later should keep him on pace to be ready for Opening Day. Calhoun is expected to serve as Arizona's primary option in right field after he clubbed a career-high 33 home runs with the Angels in 2019.