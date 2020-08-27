site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-kole-calhoun-takes-seat-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Takes seat against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Calhoun isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
With southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado on Thursday, Calhoun will get a day off. Tim Locastro will start in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read