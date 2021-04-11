Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After being activated from the injured list earlier this weekend, Calhoun started in the outfield in the first two games of the series, going 1-for-10 with a double and two RBI between the contests. He isn't believed to have suffered a setback with his surgically-repaired meniscus upon returning to action, but Calhoun will likely sit Sunday in what is most likely a maintenance day. Pavin Smith will fill in for Calhoun in right field.