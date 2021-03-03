Calhoun underwent a successful partial medial meniscectomy surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Calhoun was diagnosed with a torn meniscus Tuesday after battling right knee inflammation during camp, and he had part of his meniscus removed during his successful procedure Wednesday. A timetable for his return isn't yet known, although it's unlikely that the 33-year-old will be able to recover in time for Opening Day.
