Calhoun underwent a procedure to excise the left semitendinosus tendon in his left hamstring Friday, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports.

Calhoun landed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain Thursday, and it appears as though he'll miss several weeks after he underwent surgery. The procedure usually carries a recovery timetable of 6-8 weeks, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Pavin Smith, Nick Heath and Daulton Varsho could see an uptick in playing time while Calhoun is unavailable.