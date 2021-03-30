Calhoun (knee) will miss at least the first two series of the regular season, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun has begun baseball activities and "is passing every test," according to manager Torey Lovullo. The Diamondbacks are expected to rotate bodies in right field until Calhoun's ready to return. The left-handed hitting Pavin Smith started in right field Monday against Cubs right-hander Zach Davies. Tim Locastro could see action when opponents start a left-hander.