Calhoun (knee) participated in baseball activities on a back field at training camp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This was the first time Calhoun's been on the field since he underwent right knee surgery March 3. The activity amounted to playing catch and taking swings in a batting cage. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Calhoun will not be ready for Opening Day and no timetable has been set for the outfielder's return. That opens an opportunity for several players to man right field early in the season. Daulton Varsho started in right field Wednesday, and non-roster invitee Trayce Thompson has made multiple starts since Calhoun underwent surgery.
