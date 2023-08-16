Gurriel was removed in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rockies due to a left hip contusion. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure.

Corbin Carroll checked in off the bench ahead of the bottom of the fifth to replace Gurriel, who may have suffered the injury when he grounded out into a double play in the top of the fourth. Gurriel's early exit from Wednesday's contest resulted in his six-game on-base streak coming to an end.