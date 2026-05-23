Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Lands on injured list

The Diamondbacks placed Gurriel on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Gurriel was pulled from Friday's contest with hamstring tightness after making a sliding catch in the outfield. Further evaluation confirmed that he suffered a strain, so he'll move to the injured list and remain sidelined until at least June 2. In the meantime, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa are the leading candidates for extra playing time in the outfield, and Tommy Troy will come up from Triple-A Reno to replenish the D-backs' outfield depth.