Gurriel served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
Gurriel has played both games thus far, as the left fielder Thursday against a lefty and the DH on Friday against a righty. Early signs indicate manger Torey Lovullo may hold back on center fielder Alex Thomas against lefties, which means Gurriel could play a near-everyday role.
