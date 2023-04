Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins, Gurriel will take a seat for the first time since last Sunday against the Dodgers. Pavin Smith will handle DH duties and hit third against Sandy Alcantara and the Miami staff.