Gurriel started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Opening Day.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo deployed right-handed hitters Gurriel and Kyle Lewis (as DH) against Dodgers lefty Julio Urias, which meant one of the Diamondbacks' left-handed hitting outfielders would be on the bench. It was Alek Thomas. The speculation was that Arizona's all-lefty outfield would remain intact as the primary starters whether against lefties or righties, but that may not be the case. Right-hander Dustin May takes the hill Friday, so Lovullo will likely adjust to include Thomas in the outfield.