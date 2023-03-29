Gurriel played five innings at first base during Tuesday's spring game against Cleveland.
Gurriel enters the regular season as part of the rotation at designated hitter and the primary backup at first base. He was given some reps in practice and played some minor league games at first before Tuesday's work. His right-handed bat could also come in handy in an outfield that features three lefty-hitting starters.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting at first Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Will play first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting in spring opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Shipped to Arizona•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Undergoes left wrist surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Left off wild-card roster•