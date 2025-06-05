Gurriel went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta.

Gurriel pushed his hitting streak to 10 games, and it was the first time he drew multiple walks since May 18. Over his last 28 games, the veteran outfielder is hitting a potent .324 (35-for-108) with four home runs, eight doubles, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored. Gurriel has 12 multi-hit performances during this hot stretch.