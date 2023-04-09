Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI, a run scored and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Dodgers.

Gurriel has started every game as the primary designated hitter or a fill-in outfielder against left-handed starters. He snapped a three-game hitless stretch Saturday, and the extra-base were the first of the season for Gurriel, who is 8-for-35 (.229) with a .577 OPS through nine appearances.