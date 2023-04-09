Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Coming off a night in which he recorded his first two extra-base knocks of the season (a double and a triple) while plating three runs in Saturday's 12-8 win, Gurriel will get his first day off. Pavin Smith will replace Gurriel in the lineup, serving as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter.