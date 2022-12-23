Gurriel (wrist) and Gabriel Moreno were acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Blue Jays in exchange for Daulton Varsho on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gurriel is entering the final season of the seven-year, $22 million extension he inked with Toronto back in 2016, and he'll spend the final year of the deal in Arizona. The 29-year-old saw his power drop last season with just five home runs and a .109 ISO while playing through a wrist issue, but he still had a .291/.343/.400 slash line in 121 contests. Gurriel underwent wrist surgery in October but is expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February, and he should be a key piece of the Diamondbacks' lineup in 2023.