Gurriel will start at first base in a minor-league game Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo recently stated that Gurriel would get exposure to first base in the final days of spring training, which signals he may be the team's backup at the position.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Will play first base•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting in spring opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Shipped to Arizona•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Undergoes left wrist surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Left off wild-card roster•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes part in workout Wednesday•