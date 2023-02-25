Gurriel (wrist) will bat third and play left field in Saturday's split-squad game against the Rockies.
Gurriel underwent wrist surgery in October after dealing with wrist troubles throughout last season. Reports at the time of the procedure indicated he'd be ready for the start of spring, and they've proved accurate. Where exactly he fits into the Diamondbacks' outfield is unclear, but he should feature frequently.
