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Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes live ABs in Arizona

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gurriel (adductor) took five at-bats in a bridge league game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility, MLB.com reports.

Despite getting in some live at-bats, Gurriel remains at a low-intensity stage of his rehab program as he works his way back from a right adductor strain. According to Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Gurriel still needs to ramp up his running progression, so he may not be ready for a formal rehab assignment until he's capable of playing the outfield and running the bases without restriction.

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