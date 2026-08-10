Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes live ABs in Arizona

Gurriel (adductor) took five at-bats in a bridge league game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility, MLB.com reports.

Despite getting in some live at-bats, Gurriel remains at a low-intensity stage of his rehab program as he works his way back from a right adductor strain. According to Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com, Gurriel still needs to ramp up his running progression, so he may not be ready for a formal rehab assignment until he's capable of playing the outfield and running the bases without restriction.