Gurriel is expected to get playing time at first base in the final days of spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gurriel has played first base before but not much. Just 16 career games during his time with the Blue Jays. Getting him work at first base is an indicator that Kyle Lewis will win the final bench spot over Pavin Smith, who is the only true first baseman behind Christian Walker.
