Weaver will be available as a reliever in the coming days, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver joined the five-man rotation last week but was shelled by the Twins on Saturday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the right-hander did not throw an in-between-starts bullpen session Tuesday, signaling that he will not start the next time the fifth-starter's turn comes due this weekend. The Diamondbacks have days off in the coming weeks that would allow them to go with four starters, but Lovullo also confirmed that he would like to give the top four starters rest and is "targeting someone this weekend" to start against the Tigers. That "someone" could be Dallas Keuchel, who impressed decision makers in a seven-inning outing at the Arizona Complex League on Monday.