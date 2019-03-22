Szczur was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.

Szczur signed a minor-league deal with Arizona in December but did little to earn a roster spot this spring with a .205/.222/.295 slash line in 44 at-bats. The 29-year-old saw 84 plate appearances with the Padres last season and posted a lackluster .532 OPS with 24 strikeouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories