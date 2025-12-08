The Diamondbacks signed Soroka to a one-year contract Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com report.

The deal is worth $7.5 million, with $2 million more possible in incentives, per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Soroka -- who will slot into the Arizona rotation -- flashed some encouraging signs in 2025, ultimately finishing with a 4.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 95:29 K:BB over 89.2 regular-season innings covering 17 starts and five relief appearances between the Nationals and Cubs. He missed much of the second half with a shoulder injury but returned late in the season in a relief role. Soroka is a poor bet to hold up health-wise given that he hasn't reached 100 innings at the big-league level since 2019, but he has some upside and will only cost Arizona a one-year commitment.