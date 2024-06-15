Castro (shoulder) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Castro continued to ramp up Friday, building to 26 pitches after tossing 21 pitches in his previous bullpen session. The 29-year-old should be sent on a rehab assignment soon.
