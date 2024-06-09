Castro (shoulder) threw on flat ground Friday and said he felt good, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Castro was shut down from his throwing program May 19 after feeling discomfort at the top of his shoulder, but he's resumed his throwing program. Prior to the setback, Castro had stretched out to 120 feet. The Diamondbacks will likely play it safe with Castro moving forward, though a timetable for return has yet to be established.