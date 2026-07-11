Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Poised for big-league start Sunday

Bratt will likely be recalled by the Diamondbacks from Triple-A Reno to start in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bratt is with the team in Los Angeles and is set to make his second major-league start of his career after Zac Gallen was scratched due to right elbow inflammation. Bratt made his major-league debut against the Cardinals on June 24, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings in a no-decision. Gallen is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list, so a strong start Sunday could earn Bratt multiple turns in the Diamondbacks' rotation. Bratt sports a 2.41 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 52.1 innings in Triple-A this season (13 starts).