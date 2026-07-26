Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Saddled with first big-league loss

Bratt (0-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering five runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings as the Diamondbacks fell 5-3 to the Nationals. He struck out three.

The 23-year-old southpaw had trouble finding the plate in his fourth career MLB start, tossing 55 of 92 pitches for strikes, and when Bratt did get the ball into the strike zone he paid for it -- four of the seven hits off him went for extra bases, including a solo homer in the fifth inning by CJ Abrams. Through his first 15.2 innings for Arizona, Bratt carries a 6.32 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 10:11 K:BB, but with none of the team's injured starters expected back until August, he may stick in the rotation for another turn or two. He's set to make his next start on the road next weekend in Cleveland.