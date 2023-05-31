Smith is hitting leadoff again Wednesday against the Rockies.
Smith has batted just .212 with a .315 on-base percentage through 39 games (130 plate appearances) this season, but he's been at leadoff in each of his last four starts and seems to be the Diamondbacks' preferred option for that role against right-handed pitching. Colorado is throwing righty Dinelson Lamet on Wednesday.
