Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.
Smith's fifth-inning shot turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was the second straight game in which Smith batted leadoff, as it appears he'll be atop the order against righties. The home run, his fourth, was the second in the last three games after going 23 games without one.
