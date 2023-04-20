Smith started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-5 loss to St. Louis.

Smith has hit safely in three straight games, including homers in the last two, and is up to .381 (8-for-21) with five extra-base hits since a callup from Triple-A Reno. He was added to the roster after Kyle Lewis (illness) landed on the injured list, and Lewis has not yet begun a planned rehab assignment. Additionally, it may be worth keeping Smith on the roster, given the paucity of production from primary outfielders Jake McCarthy (.453 OPS) and Alex Thomas (.564).