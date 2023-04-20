Smith started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 14-5 loss to St. Louis.
Smith has hit safely in three straight games, including homers in the last two, and is up to .381 (8-for-21) with five extra-base hits since a callup from Triple-A Reno. He was added to the roster after Kyle Lewis (illness) landed on the injured list, and Lewis has not yet begun a planned rehab assignment. Additionally, it may be worth keeping Smith on the roster, given the paucity of production from primary outfielders Jake McCarthy (.453 OPS) and Alex Thomas (.564).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Delivers key homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Part of decisive inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Knocks in lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Drives in three in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Optioned to Reno•