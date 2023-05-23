Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria will take a turn at designated hitter and bat sixth versus the Phillies and left-hander Matt Strahm. Lourdes Gurriel, Dominic Fletcher and Corbin Carroll are starting across the outfield.
