Smith is out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera is serving as Arizona's designated hitter and batting second with left-hander Kyle Freeland getting the start for Colorado. Smith boasts an overall .353/.463/.618 batting line on the season but has logged only five plate appearances against southpaws up to this point.
