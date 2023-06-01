Smith went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Colorado.

Smith finally looked like a leadoff hitter Wednesday, reaching base five times. That equaled the number of times he reached base safely over the previous eight contests as Arizona's leadoff batter. In nine games atop the order, Smith is 5-for-29 with five walks. The lefty hitter should be back there once again Thursday against Colorado right-hander Connor Seabold.