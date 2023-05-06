Smith will be on the bench against lefty MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals on Saturday.

Smith has shown more this season that he'd previously shown at the big-league level, slashing .260/.373/.440, though that comes in a small sample of 59 plate appearances. That's earned him an increasing role, as he's started against each of the last eight righties the Diamondbacks have faced, but he's been in the lineup just once against a southpaw this season.