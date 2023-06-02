Smith is not in the starting lineup Friday versus Atlanta.
Smith will get a day off after he went 3-for-8 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs scored while drawing four walks and striking out twice in the team's series with Colorado. Ketel Marte will slot in at designated hitter while Nick Ahmed enters the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth in the series opener with Atlanta.
