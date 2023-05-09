Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Arizona will go with a right-heavy lineup with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. Lourdes Gurriel is in left field, Corbin Carroll is in center and Dominic Fletcher is in right. Emmanuel Rivera will serve as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Wins it with walk•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Starts for Walker•