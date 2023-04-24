Smith started at first base in place of Christian Walker (forearm) and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Sunday's 7-5 loss to San Diego.

Walker sustained a forearm injury when he was hit by a pitch in Saturday's game and given Sunday off. The X-rays on Walker's arm came back negative, so there's reason to believe this was a one-game decision, after he played 10 consecutive games. The lefty-hitting Smith was eventually replaced by Lourdes Gurriel, who pinch hit in the eighth inning against lefty Tim Hill as Arizona mounted a comeback. Smith, who has filled in well when called on since being promoted from Triple-A Reno, would likely start Monday against Kansas City righty Brad Keller if Walker remains out.