Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.
Though Smith was retired by Mitch Keller in each of his first two plate appearances, Smith had the most important swing of the day, taking reliever Robert Stephenson yard for a two-run long shot that plated Lourdes Gurriel and gave the Diamondbacks a one-run advantage. The homer was Smith's first since April 19 (23 games) and just his third of the year. In his last six appearances, Smith has hit just 2-for-21 (.095) with six strikeouts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Wins it with walk•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against Rangers•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Takes seat against southpaw•