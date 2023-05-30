Smith went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 7-5 win against the Rockies on Monday.

Smith's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his 426-foot three-run shot in the second inning gave the Diamondbacks a lead that they did not relinquish. The long ball snapped a four-game hitless stretch for Smith during which he had gone 0-for-14. Despite the big blast Monday, the 27-year-old is batting a paltry .104 over his past 14 contests. On the plus side, three of his five hits during that span have left the park.