Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Smith will take a seat with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas. Emmanuel Rivera is hitting second and serving as Arizona's designated hitter in Smith's absence.
