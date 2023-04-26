Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Smith will join fellow lefty hitter Josh Rojas on the bench for the series finale as the Diamondbacks stock up on extra right-handed bats with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the bump for Kansas City. Evan Longoria will replace Smith as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Starts for Walker•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Keeps hitting•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Delivers key homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Part of decisive inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Knocks in lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Drives in three in season debut•