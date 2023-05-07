Smith walked off the Nationals with a pinch hit walk in the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's 8=7 win.

He entered as a pinch hitter for Gabriel Moreno and walked in Christian Walker for the win. Smith, who initially found success upon his callup from Triple-A Reno, entered Saturday's contest with just one hit over his last 18 at-bats. He's still a lineup mainstay against righties, but a prolonged slump could change that.