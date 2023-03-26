Solomon allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Mariners.

This was Solomon's first Cactus League appearance since March 10, as the right-hander has been victimized by rainouts and a logjam of starters needing work. He's pitched plenty on the back fields while vying for a multi-inning relief role. "There's consistency with the stuff," manager Torey Lovullo told Owen Perkins of MLB.com. "He pitches to spots, pitches to a game plan. I think there's an opportunity to see what he can do in certain situations and give us some length." Solomon was selected in the Rule 5 draft over the winter and could grab a bullpen spot. The decision appears to hinge on whether Lovullo is comfortable moving whichever young starter -- Drey Jameson or Ryne Nelson -- loses out on the No. 5 job to relief.